GLOBE Include Program
A New Model for Engagement
To enhance Berkeley’s mission: Teaching, Research, and Public service, the GLOBE Include Fall 2020 Program is an online program that provides opportunity to engage with Historically Black Colleges and Universities and Hispanic Serving Institutions through remote platforms. Transitioning to remote education offers a scalable approach to offer access to specialized courses. Students are able to engage in professional development, remote research advising. This program also intends to recruit potential graduate students early in their career.
Partner University
Howard University is a private, federally chartered historically black university in Washington, D.C. It is known for the Top 10 in producing African-American in engineering, biological sciences and physical sciences.
If you would like to become a partner institution please email us!
Program Application
Application Requirements
- GPA: 3.3 or above
- Major in: Engineering, Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry
- One-page Personal Statement answering the following questions
1)What are your current educational aspirations?
2)How will taking courses at Berkeley Engineering help you achieve these aspirations?
Frequently Asked Questions
What courses will I be allowed to enroll in?
You will be allowed to choose from the following courses in Bioengineering, Civil and Enviornmental Engineering, Materiel Science Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Nuclear Engineering or Industrial Engineering and Operations Research.
**Other courses can be considered on a case by case basis to ensure prerequisites are met please refer to classes.berkeley.edu**
Will I be receiving a certificate at the end of the term?
At the end of the semester, every student will receive a program completion certificate and will be able to request a transcript with the courses completed.
Please email: globe@berkeley.edu for any additional questions