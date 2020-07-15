To enhance Berkeley’s mission: Teaching, Research, and Public service, the GLOBE Include Fall 2020 Program is an online program that provides opportunity to engage with Historically Black Colleges and Universities and Hispanic Serving Institutions through remote platforms. Transitioning to remote education offers a scalable approach to offer access to specialized courses. Students are able to engage in professional development, remote research advising. This program also intends to recruit potential graduate students early in their career.

Partner University

Howard University is a private, federally chartered historically black university in Washington, D.C. It is known for the Top 10 in producing African-American in engineering, biological sciences and physical sciences.

If you would like to become a partner institution please email us!

Program Application